Two ULM students busted; accused of selling marijuana out of dorm room

(l-r) Kenya Cobbs and Beverly Campbell are accused of selling marijuana out of a dorm room at ULM. (Photos courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office)

MONROE, La. (KTVE) – Two University of Louisiana Monroe students are behind bars, accused of selling illegal drugs from a room in the Madison Hall dorm on campus.

Kenya Cobbs and his girlfriend Beverly Campbell were taken into custody late Thursday after ULM police took a tip received on the University’s “Safe App” seriously. Very seriously.

The anonymous tip came in on the ULM Safe App around 9 p.m. Thursday and stated that from 7-9 that evening there had been heavy foot traffic in and out of room 110 of Madison Hall and that drug activity was suspected.

Officers first identified the room as belonging to Cobbs, and then reviewed surveillance cameras pointed in the area of the room, which showed seven people going in and out between those hours, leading them to believe the complaint was valid.

Only after looking at the video and determining its validity did the officers go to the dorm room. They knocked on the door, which was answered, and there they were, Cobbs and Campbell.

Cobbs invited the officers in, and both he and Campbell admitted to selling marijuana out of the room. They then directed officers to a closet, where they found and inventory of 147.8 grams of marijuana, three scales, 12 empty packs of cigarillos and a hookah – water pipe are used to smoke tobacco and other substances.

Officers advised Cobbs and Campbell of their Miranda rights and then arrested, handcuffed and carted them off to jail Ouachita Parish Correctional Center, where they were booked into new dorm rooms on charges of of possession with intent to distribute/marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.