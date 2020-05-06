Two women face multiple drug charges after Narcotics Task Force comes a callin’

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Two Natchitoches women are behind bars at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, following their arrest by agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
Bianca Robinson, 29, and Whitney Colton, 26, were taken into custody in connection with a narcotics investigation, a Task Force official said.
In the course of that investigation, NMJDTF agents executed a search warrant at two separate residences in Natchitoches, where agents seized approximately 1 pound of suspected high-grade marijuana, 61 suspected THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, 122 suspected oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia consistent with distribution of controlled dangerous substances and two firearms.
The women are facing the following charges:
Bianca Robinson
– 1 count Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.
– 1 count Distribution of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
– 1 count Criminal conspiracy.
– 1 count Simple possession of marijuana.
– 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whitney Colton
– 2 counts Possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.
– 2 counts Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
– 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.