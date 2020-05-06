Two women face multiple drug charges after Narcotics Task Force comes a callin’

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Two Natchitoches women are behind bars at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, following their arrest by agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

Bianca Robinson, 29, and Whitney Colton, 26, were taken into custody in connection with a narcotics investigation, a Task Force official said.

In the course of that investigation, NMJDTF agents executed a search warrant at two separate residences in Natchitoches, where agents seized approximately 1 pound of suspected high-grade marijuana, 61 suspected THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, 122 suspected oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia consistent with distribution of controlled dangerous substances and two firearms.

Colorfully packaged recreational pharmaceuticals, drug paraphernalia and handguns seized by

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents during their visits to the ladies’ homes

The women are facing the following charges:

Bianca Robinson

– 1 count Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.

– 1 count Distribution of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.

– 1 count Criminal conspiracy.

– 1 count Simple possession of marijuana.

– 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitney Colton

– 2 counts Possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.

– 2 counts Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

– 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia.

