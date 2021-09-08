2 wounded in drive-by shooting at Shreve Island apartment complex, SPD looking for gunman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for the gunman in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreve Island that left two men wounded.

It happened just before 4:45 p.m. at the Summer Trace apartments in the 3200 block of Knight Street. Police say the driver of a brown Toyota sedan opened fire on a group of people standing on a porch. Two of the men, who were also armed, fired back. Both were struck by bullets in the legs and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Police say one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known whether anyone in the Toyota was wounded. Police say they are monitoring the area looking for the vehicle and also watching to see if anyone shows up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.