Two wounded in early morning shooting on Grambling State campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Wednesday October 13, officers with the Grambling State University Police Department were dispatched in regards to a shooting that happened on campus.

Per GSU PD, two non-students were shot and transported to a local hospital. One of the victims has been released, while the other is still receiving treatment.

Currently the investigation is being handled by the Louisiana State Police. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Louisiana State Police.

We will provide an update on this story when more information is available.