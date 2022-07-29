SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were wounded late Friday night in a shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Police and EMS responded to the scene of an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Grimmett Dr. just after 11:50 p.m. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds., one to the abdomen and another to the buttocks.

Police on the scene of a shooting at a Cherokee Park apartment complex (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Police investigate shooting on Grimmett Dr. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police interview witnesses in Cherokee Park shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials say their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing as police interview witnesses and the apartment manager. Officers say the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated.

Police say there are two suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.