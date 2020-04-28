Two wounded, relative arrested in Harrison County shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Karnack man is in custody, accused of shooting two family members in their Harrison County home late Monday night.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher, dispatchers got a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from the home on Jackson Arm Road but were unable to get anyone to talk to them on the open line.

A deputy sent to check on the home heard someone inside calling for help and went inside to find two gunshot victims, a 79-year-old female and a 64-year-old male. The male victim was to explain to the deputy that the alleged shooter was still in the house and that his name is Carl Dunn.

Deputies searched for the alleged suspect and ultimately found Carl Dwayne Dunn inside the home under a bed. They say Dunn appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.

Carl Dunn, 53, lives at the home and is the son of one of the victims and the nephew of the other victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dunn has been booked into the Harrison County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

Both victims were taken by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The sheriff’s office has not provided details on their conditions or whether they were expected to survive.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.

