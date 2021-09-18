TX DPS: Tips lead to arrest of suspect in arson of Austin church

Eleazar Dushimimana, 21, is charged with arson of a place of worship and possession of a prohibited weapon. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for allegedly throwing a molotov cocktail at a church last month near the Capitol Complex in Austin is in custody, thanks to tips leading to his arrest.

Two tips from Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of Eleazar Dushimimana, 21, of Austin for the felony charge of arson of a place of worship and felony possession of a prohibited weapon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Dushimimana was arrested on September 8.

Dushimimana is suspected of throwing a molotov cocktail against the wall of the First United Methodist Church Annex on 13th Street which sparked a fire between 1 and 1:30 a.m. on August 31. He was gone before Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrived but was captured on surveillance video.

Photos were released by the DPS and a cash reward of up to $10,000 was offered for information leading to his identification and arrest. Rewards will be given to the tipsters who provided information that led to his arrest.

DPS and the Austin Fire Department, along with the University of Austin Police Department, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Dushimimana, who is currently booked in Travis County Jail.