TxDPS, city police, & Bowie County deputies on scene of shooting in De Kalb

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texas Rangers, De Kalb police, and Bowie County deputies are on the scene of a shooting in De Kalb near the corner of Fulton and Houston Street.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around noon at a home. It is not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

There was caution tape blocking traffic, but it was removed by Texas Rangers less than an hour ago. A crowd of people have gathered at the scene, but no one wants to talk about what happened.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

