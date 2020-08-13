U.S. Attorney: ‘Drug-dealing white supremacist stripper’ sentenced for obstruction of justice

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Dallas man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for selling drugs in East Texas and threatening to kill his roommate with the help of a white supremacist group.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Collin Garrett Hayden was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III. A federal jury found Hayden guilty on March 6 for obstruction of justice, and he pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in jail before the trial began.

The attorney’s office says in 2016, law enforcement began an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking from Dallas into East Texas. During the investigation, police caught Hayden and his roommate on an undercover recording offering to sell drugs to another person. Further investigation revealed Hayden sold cocaine in Dallas strip clubs where he performed and additionally sold meth to a Shreveport, Louisiana buyer.

When Hayden learned of his pending federal charges, he reportedly turned on his roommate and threatened to use his association with a white supremacist group to have the roommate killed. While in custody at the Titus County jail, authorities say Hayden had a shank-type weapon and threatened to kill any guards who entered his cell, all in retaliation for a guard reporting Hayden for attempting to illegally get a cell phone by bribery.

Hayden was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 19, 2017, and charged with federal violations.

The case was investigated by the Mount Pleasant office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan R. Hornok and Donald Carter.

