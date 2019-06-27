U.S. Marshals office warns residents of potential scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -The U.S. Marshals in Shreveport are warning residents of a scam.

They say callers are spoofing their real phone number to trick people into sending money.

During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. They then tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine.

The U.S. Marshals are urging people to report the calls to their local FBI office (https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us), and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

