U.S. taxpayers to host Shreveport man at federal prison for next seven years

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man will spend the next seven-years-and change in the federal penitentiary after being convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Kentrell Demarcia Turner was sentenced to 87 months in federal lock-up, followed by three years supervised release by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr.

Turner, who has been in-and-out of jail since he was 18, was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on Feb. 28, 2018, when a Shreveport Police Department officer happened to observe smoke plumes that resembled the smell of marijuana wafting from the window of the car.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, Turner, got out and stood near the open driver’s side door.

The observant officer spotted a large plastic baggie containing what was later proved to be marijuana inside the car, and also spied a black semi-automatic handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.

Turner was taken into custody and admitted that the marijuana belonged to him. The marijuana, however, was just the tip of the iceberg.

While searching the vehicle, officers also located a bag containing 33.09 net grams of cocaine, and upon investigation, learned the handgun on the floorboard was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Police took Turner downtown and booked him into Shreveport City Jail, which is when things took a decidedly downward turn.

While being processed into the City Jail, law enforcement officers searched Turner, finding – and extracting – 200.8 gross grams of powder cocaine from a body cavity.

The suspected cocaine was examined by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and, sure enough, the stuff tested positive as cocaine.

At that point, it was game over for Turner. With previous felony convictions for possession of Schedule II narcotics, it was illegal for Turner to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The ATF and the Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.

