UPDATE: Breaux Bridge man arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder of infant found in car

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man was arrested for the murder of an infant that was found dead on a bridge the day before Mother’s Day, according to law enforcement.

The Broussard Police Department arrested Ervin Melancon, 53, of Breaux Bridge, for second-degree murder on Sunday. He is currently being held at the St. Mary Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

Sheriff Blaise Smith said the infant’s body found was found Saturday by detectives in an abandoned car on Louisiana Highway 317 on the Intracoastal Bridge.

He said detectives were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle when the discovery was made.

Following an investigation, he said, Melancon was developed as a suspect.

So far, he said, the cause of the infant’s death has not been determined.