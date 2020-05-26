UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Natchitoches woman

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect wanted for fatally shooting a Natchitoches woman over the weekend is now behind bars.

Shortly before midnight Monday 26-year-old Onterio Pier turned himself in to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Pier allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Latrice Thomas Sunday night in the 600 block of Jackson Dr.

Pier was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Murder.

