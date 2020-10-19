Update: Suspects who stole car at gunpoint early Monday identified

UPDATE: The suspects in this armed robbery have been identified.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for two men who stole a car at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Lakeshore Drive. When they arrived at the scene, the female victim told them that two Black males asked to borrow her phone, but then produced handguns and stole her 2016 Hyundai bearing LA license plate 927 CLM.

Investigators assigned to the case secured video surveillance of the incident and have released it to the public in hope of getting the suspects identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 20-161613 with your tip.

