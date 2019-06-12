UPDATE: Victim dies after shooting on Stoner Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say the victim shot Wednesday afternoon on Stoner Avenue has died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his back.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A man is at fighting for his life after being shot early this afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m. today, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering at least one gunshot wound in his back.

The victim was transported to Oschners LSU Health with life-threatening injuries, and police are now at the scene interviewing witnesses.

Although there have been no arrests, police detained at least witness who was there at the time of the shooting.

