Suspect in deadly Texarkana shooting captured by U.S. Marshalls in Memphis, TN

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — U.S. Marshalls arrested a suspect Tuesday they have been looking for since late September after a Texarkana man was found shot in the front yard of a home.

On Tuesday 30-year-old Cornell Brown, Jr. of Memphis, TX was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Capital Murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Keith McFadden in Texarkana. He was arrested without incident and is being held in Shelby County, TN Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

McFadden was found lying in a yard at E 11th and California Street on Sep 20 after police were notified of multiple gunshots fired in that area. He died at the scene despite EMS’s attempts to revive him.

Cornell Brown, Jr. was identified as a suspect and Texarkana police asked for any information on his whereabouts to be called into Crime Stoppers. Brown will be extradited back to Texarkana. The investigation is still ongoing.