“Very disturbing” case: Natchitoches man charged with sexually abusing child

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a minor over a period of eight years in what the sheriff calls a “very disturbing” case.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Kenny Choate was arrested Monday on sexual misconduct, narcotics, and animal cruelty charges.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation started when the victim’s mother contacted police to report sexual misconduct while the victim was visiting Choate’s home. The victim was brought to the hospital and evaluated for possible evidence. Detectives say they then interviewed the victim with the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center in Alexandria.

According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the findings and facts in those interviews are case sensitive and will not be released but can be summarized as “very disturbing,” according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Investigators believe the sexual abuse went on for over eight years.

Police searched Choate’s home and seized several firearms, suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and his electronic devices. They also found two malnourished dogs tied up on the property that were taken by the NPSO Animal Services Division.

Choate is charged with molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature, possession of CDS Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony, and cruelty to animals.

He is currently held at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a bond of over $1 million.