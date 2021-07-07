Veteran arrested after firing AR-15 into the air, standoff with SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A veteran was arrested Wednesday morning after firing an AR-15 into the air in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., a veteran started firing an AR-15 into the air at Jordan and Gilbert near the Volunteers of America North Louisiana building which led to a nearly 3-hour standoff with police.

SPD said the standoff is over and the veteran was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Earlier the area also had to be blocked off but has now reopened to traffic.