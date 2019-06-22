UPDATE: Mail carrier dies following South Highlands gunfire exchange

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police have confirmed that a man who was shot this morning in a South Highlands gunfire exchange has died.



An officer on the scene told NBC6/FOX33 the victim was a mail carrier, but the SPD’s public information officer would not officially confirm it.

At 11:21 a.m. today, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Dudley Street.



When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to Oschners LSU Health, where he later was pronounced dead.



Police, who are still on the scene interviewing witnesses, say they have developed at least two suspects in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.



This is a developing story, and we will update with new information as it becomes available.

