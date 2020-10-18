Victim critical, sleeping child in home injured in early-morning drive-by

Numbered shell casings (white markers in street) left from Oct. 18, 2020, drive-by shooting on West 74th Street and Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport. (Photo by Tony Neal, NBC6/FOX33)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-Sunday morning drive-by shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood that left a man one man in critical condition and a little girl who was sleeping inside a residence wounded.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting on West 74th Street in Shreveport.

When they arrived, police found the victim inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The gunfire extended to nearby houses, and the child, wounded in the leg, also was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police at the scene, it is believed the victim was traveling on Bernstein Avenue when multiple shooters opened fire. The victim turned onto West 74th Street before coming to a stop.

Police say numerous shell casings were found on both Bernstein Avenue and West 74th Street.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are still at the scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. No suspects have been identified at this time.