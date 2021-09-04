Victim fights for his life after being hit in Friday evening drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit in a Canal Street drive-by shooting that involved two vehicles, according to Shreveport Police.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7400 block of West Canal Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in life-threatening condition.

Officers investigating the shooting said the victim was walking in the 7400 block of Canal Boulevard from Sam’s Grocery in the 2900 block of West 70th Street when two vehicles pulled up and fired multiple gunshots at him. The walking distance between the store and where the shooting took place is approximately seven minutes, but only one minute by vehicle.

No persons of interest or suspects have been identified, but the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on this drive-by shooting is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.