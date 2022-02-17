SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot in west-central Shreveport Wednesday.

Tomel T. Henry, 30, of Shreveport, was shot in the head around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries at 10:07 p.m.

Mr. Henry was identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.

The Shreveport Police Department is still investigating.