Victim identified in Caddo Heights shooting, crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the man fatally shot Friday in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Andrean Myles, 31, was shot while driving through the intersection of Wallace Aves and Corbitt St. just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Officers arrived to find Myles’s vehicle wrecked alongside the road. He was still in his vehicle at the time and told officers he had been shot.

Myles was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died during surgery just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Shreveport police are still investigating the shooting, and a $2 thousand reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.