Victim identified in deadly Queensborough shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the man fatally shot Monday in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Deangelo L. Pouncy, 28, was found suffering from multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of Lillian Street just before 7:30 p.m. by officers responding to reports of gunfire, according to the coroner’s office.

Pouncy was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died.

The coroner’s office says Pouncy was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was ordered.

Shreveport police are still investigating the shooting, which was one of two shootings within an hour of each other in the city on Monday night.