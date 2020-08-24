Woman identified in deadly shooting at Margaritaville, boyfriend jailed on murder charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend at a casino hotel in Bossier City has been identified.

According to Bossier City Police, 25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Hanson of Fort Worth, Texas, was fatally shot early Saturday morning at the Margaritaville Resort Casino.

Shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Margaritaville Way.

Police later located Hanson inside one of the rooms with a gunshot wound.

Detectives identified Hanson’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Garrett Michael Benson, also of Fort Worth, as the suspect.

Benson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

