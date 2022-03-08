SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting at the community basketball courts in the Anderson Island neighborhood.

Police and EMS were called to the 2700 block of Wendy Lane just before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they located 19-year-old Taurean Coleman, who had been shot at least five times.

SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite says firefighters tried to save Coleman’s life, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to information that leads to the arrest of individuals wanted for committing crimes.