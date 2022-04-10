SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The coroner’s office says 32-year-old Darnell Tramell Jackson, of Shreveport, was shot several times at a home in the 4700 block of Bernstein Avenue minutes after midnight. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds at 12:26 a.m.

The coroner’s office notes that Jackson’s slaying is the 17th homicide of the year in Caddo Parish.

Shreveport police are investigating.