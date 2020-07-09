Victim identified in fatal July 8 shooting in Bossier City

Police responding to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Scott St. arrived to find 37-year-old Jerome Durham inside a home there with a gunshot wound on the evening of July 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene.(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have released the name of the man found fatally shot inside a home on Scott Street Wednesday evening.

According to BCPD, it was 37-year-old Jerome Durham of Bossier City who was found fatally wounded inside the home in the 1900 block of Scott St. while responding to a report of a shooting there just before 6 p.m.

Police say despite Bossier City firefighters’ efforts, Durham was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

It is the seventh homicide reported in Bossier City so far in 2020 and the second in the city in eight days.

19-year-old Z’Kryius Wilson was found fatally shot at the Pelican Gardens Apartments on the night of July 1. Police say that investigation is also still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

