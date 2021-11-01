Victim identified in fatal Texarkana Halloween party mass shooting

A 21-year-old Texarkana, Ark. man has been arrested in connection with an overnigh mass shooting killed one and injured nine people at Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the victim killed Saturday’s mass shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas.

According to TTPD, 20-year-old Javon Gooden of Texarkana, Texas, died in the shooting inside Octavia’s Event Center late Saturday night. Nine others were wounded. Police say the victims included both males and females, ranging in age from 15 to 23 years old. None of those injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas, is being held at the Bi-State Jail on a $150,000 bond following his arrest early Sunday morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say more charges are expected.

Police were called to the venue after several 911 calls reported multiple people had been shot at the party venue in the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. just before midnight Saturday night. They arrived to find a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital by ambulance, police unit, and private vehicle. Gooden died a short time later at Christus St. Michael.

According to a statement released Monday morning, detectives believed that McElroy was inside the building for some time before the shooting. Police say their preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may have resulted from some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers.

Police believe there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue at the time of the shooting.