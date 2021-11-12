Victim identified in fatal Keithville Crash

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the man killed in a crash in Keithville Tuesday night.

Steve Johnson, 32, was driving southbound on Mansfield road when he was hit by a driver in the wrong lane. His vehicle overturned and caught fire where he died at the scene. He was identified by his fingerprints.

Police say that 25-year-old Dontavius Alexander was driving a BMW 750Li northbound while in the southbound lane of Mansfield Road and hit Johnson and another vehicle.

Dontavius Alexander was arrested for vehicular homicide, driving the wrong way on a highway, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

