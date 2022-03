SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting at the Foxborough apartments.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the body of 25-year-old Kamar Woods, of Fox Chase Trail in Shreveport, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of Foxborough Apartments in the 8200 block of Pines Road.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the Shreveport Police Department is investigating this case.