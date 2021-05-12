Fatal shooting victim had only 5 months of freedom after life sentence was vacated in December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the two people who died in a triple shooting in a Linwood Avenue home on May 4th had only been released from Angola, where he was serving a live sentence five months earlier.

Fate Winslow, who would have tuned 54-years-old on May 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and his female companion, Tammy Sheree Williams Harris, 48, was taken to the hospital, but died later that evening, while a third victim, a male, was critically injured.

In December 2008, just three months after Winslow was arrested for selling $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover police officer, in a 10-2 vote, a Caddo Parish jury found him guilty of selling $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover police officer.

Under state guidelines, Winslow would have been sentenced to 12 years at hard labor, but prosecutors filed a Habitual Offender Bill, due to three other convictions – all non-violent – bringing the tally up to the four required to fill the Bill.

Winslow’s had previously been convicted on a drug charge and had two previous convictions for simple burglary. A hearing was held in March 2009 and four days later Caddo District Judge Craig Marcotte ruled in favor of the state, and the next day sentenced Winslow to life in prison.

The Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Winslow’s conviction in December and Winslow began serving his life sentence.

However, in April 2020 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Louisiana in Ramos v. Louisiana, that effectively mandated that people accused of felonies in Louisiana could only be convicted by a unanimous vote of the jury.

That decision spurred more than 1,000 appeals across the state from incarcerated people who had been convicted of felonies by juries in 11-1 or 10-2 votes.

On May 5th, the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the conviction and sentence of a Bossier man who was convicted of possessing child pornography and ordered a new trial, because he was convicted by a non-unanimous jury.

On Dec. 10, the Innocence Project filed a Writ with Caddo District Court and on Dec. 15, Winslow’s life sentence was vacated, and he was given a 12-year sentence, with credit for time served – and he already had served more than 12 years.