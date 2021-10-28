Victim fatally shot outside Willis Knighton Bossier ER identified

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have identified the woman shot and killed outside the Willis Knighton Hospital ER Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim is 65-year-old Cynthia Walker of Bossier City.

Police say calls started coming in around 7:00 p.m. reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the emergency room at Willis Knighton. An off-duty officer was there at the time and another was on patrol nearby. Police said Walker was shot multiple times and the officers tried to revive her with CPR. Walker was taken to Ochsner where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 23-year-old Ramsey Akes shortly after the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.

Willis Knighton has not yet commented and police have not indicated what led up to the shooting.