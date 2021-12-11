Victim of Highland homicide identified by coroner’s office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who died after being shot sitting in his car early Saturday morning has been identified.

According to Shreveport Police, 28-year-old Jermarie K. Sherman was shot multiple times in the Highland neighborhood while sitting inside a Dodge Avenger sedan.

Sherman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died of his wounds just after 1 a.m. Saturday. according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The shooting is still under investigation. There are no suspects yet and police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this shooting call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.