Victim shot in parking dispute dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot Saturday afternoon in a parking dispute has died.

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as Roderick J. Gaut of Shreveport.

Gaut was shot just before 3:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Washington Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 3:50 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner.

According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting was over a parking dispute of some kind. Hines said there were a number of cars parked outside the home.

Apparently, several people, including the victim and his family had come to visit the Anderson Island home following a funeral, when the next-door neighbor came out of his home with a gun and shot the victim.

Shreveport Police do have a suspect in custody.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.