Victims identified in Sunday evening 70th street fatal shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man and a woman shot on 70th Street early Sunday evening in a rolling gunfight from West 70th and Linwood to East 70th and Gilbert have been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Lazarus C. Thomas, 34, of Shreveport, was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 70th Street, near Linwood Avenue, and shortly after 6 p.m., Shreveport police found 19-year-old Paris King, who was a passenger in a private vehicle, was found deceased in the back seat of that car on East 70th and Gilbert Street.

Both deaths were the result of a rolling gunfight that began at the West 70th location and ended at the East 70th location.

Thomas, along with another shooting victim at the West 70th location, were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in life-threatening condition, where Thomas was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. The other victim remains in the hospital and is stable, though no condition was reported.

Police say King, was driven to the 1000 block of East 70th Street, near Gilbert Drive, where she was found by police.

Autopsies on both victims were ordered.