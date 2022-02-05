NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – A Tennessee jury listened to impact statements Saturday to determine how to sentence the man found guilty on all charges in a 2018 Nashville Waffle House shooting that left four people dead and four others injured.

Jurors will have to decide if 33-year-old Travis Reinking will be sentenced to life behind bars with or without the possibility of parole.

Friday, after deliberating for over three hours, a jury found Feinking guilty on four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and eight additional charges.

Just after 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2018, Reinking walked into a Nashville Waffle House and started shooting, killing 29-year-old Taurean Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joey Perez, 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva and 21-year-old DeEbony Groves.

Reinking, who was wearing nothing but a green jacket, fled after a restaurant patron wrestled his assault-style rifle away from him, which triggered a massive manhunt.

The jury rejected the defense’s argument that Feinking was insane at the time of the shooting.

The sentencing phase started Saturday, and family members of the four people murdered as well as the shooting victims were given an opportunity to speak.

