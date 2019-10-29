Video released in Shreveport investigation of attempted car burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police have released video of three men they are seeking to identify in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators were able to get surveillance footage of the three men from a residence. They say it happened in th 5600 block of Mirador Circle on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

