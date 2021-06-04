Video shows woman punched by driver in attempted carjacking before taking another car with kids in back seat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO/KTAL) — Surveillance video captures the harrowing moments after a woman allegedly trying to carjack one man only to be thwarted and target another car nearby that turned out to have children inside.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at the Cash and Carry convenience store in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the New Orleans East Area.

The security camera footage begins with a confrontation by a gas pump. It shows a man as he pulls a woman from inside of a car and knocks her to the ground. The woman stands up and walks away into the business’ parking lot.

Moments later, she is seen walking to a parked car, getting inside of it and driving away. As the car leaves, a passenger door opens and two kids jump out. One of them, a boy, appears to have his foot run over by the car. In the same video clip, he is seen holding his foot.

The woman was later identified by police as 33-year-old Stephanie N. Kyzar of Pearl River. She was arrested less than three hours after the carjacking and charged with simple robbery, aggravated battery, and violation of parole.