VIDEO: SPD seeks to ID “band of thieves” in W. Shreveport car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a group of people who allegedly broke into cars in west Shreveport last weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, multiple suspects worked together to break into vehicles in the 9400 block of East Montego Lane on Saturday, Jan. 18. Investigators say they were able to recover the video from a residence that captured the incidents.

The surveillance video shows two burglars walking from home to home, pulling on door handles in an apparent attempt to break into cars. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

SPD says when those efforts were unsuccessful, one of the burglars shattered the window of a truck, entered into the passenger’s compartment of that vehicle, and stole whatever items were inside. At least one more suspect drove alongside the duo and aided in their flight from the scene.

Detectives are asking those with information to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or download the app P3tips. Crime Stoppers pays cash for information leading to arrests of individuals responsible for crimes.

