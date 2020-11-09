Violent weekend with 2 shootings and a stabbing leaves 4 wounded in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating two shootings and a stabbing over a violent weekend that left four people with life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene tape was still up in the 6400 block of Kennedy Drive Sunday where police said someone pulled up alongside a woman driving a car with two children inside on Friday and opened fire.

Police said the woman and one of the children were critically wounded.

Less than 24 hours later, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hollywood Avenue for reports of shots fired. Investigators said a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at another man while he was in his car. The victim was shot once in the stomach, causing life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, officers were called to the Forest Oak apartments off of David Raines Road, where a man was attempting to defend a woman from a stabbing when he was stabbed in the stomach. Police say he, too, suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been have been made in any of the three incidents.

If you or someone you know has any information on any of the incidents you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.