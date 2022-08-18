Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man is behind bars in Caddo Parish, accused of encouraging a child to consider sex work by asking the young teen to have sex with him in exchange for money.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Anthony Thomas supplied two teenagers with alcohol on July 29. That same evening, Thomas allegedly gave one of the teens a handwritten note listing sexual acts with corresponding prices.

Detectives with the CPSO Youth Services Division interviewed both teens about the incident and searched Thomas’ property as part of the investigation. Investigators also interviewed Thomas before arresting him early Wednesday evening.

Thomas was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of enticing persons into prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. No bond has been set.

CPSO says the investigation is ongoing and Thomas could face more charges.