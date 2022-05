VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man was arrested Wednesday and charged with shooting at a semi-truck driver.

Matthew Vanschoick is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated property damage after police say he opened fire while driving on LA-1. The semi, owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City, was damaged but the driver was uninjured.

Vanschoick’s pickup has been impounded and he is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.