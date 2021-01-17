Vivian man, his cousin in federal custody facing felony charges in Capitol riot

(l-r) Daniel Adams and Cody Connell. The FBI used photograph’s of Cody Connell’s tattoos in photos taken on Jan. 6 in the Capitol for identification purposes. (Photo courtesy FBI)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTSL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man and his cousin who lives in east Texas are facing federal charges after being arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Cody Connell, 27, of Vivian, and his cousin, Daniel Page Adams, were taken into federal custody on Saturday.

According to an 11-page affidavit filed by FBI agent Michael Sahadi Jr. on Friday, Connell was identified through his own video and posts to social media, after an anonymous person on Jan.7 provided law enforcement with a screenshot of a Facebook exchange between Connell and another individual, in which Connell states that he has more videos “of us breaching the Capitol but not gonna post them. We will be back and it will be a lot worse than yesterday!”

The affidavit also describes a video that appeared to be taken by either Connell or Adams as Adams pushed toward a line of Capitol Police officers standing guard with protective shields. In the video, Adams repeatedly says, “Let’s go. Are you ready to push?”

The court filing says Adams engaged in a “direct struggle with law enforcement officers who are attempting to prevent Adams and others from breaking the line again in an apparent effort to encourage others to keep launching forward toward the officers and the Capitol building.”

The affidavit also says there was reason to believe Connell would return to Washington, D.C. before the inauguration. According to a witness, Connell communicated with at least two people in Texas about purchasing long-rifle firearms, ammunition, and body armor, and allegedly told the witness he would not return to Louisiana unless he was in a body bag.

Both Connell and Adams are charged with assaulting a federal officer; obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.