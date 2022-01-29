VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man sits behind bars at Caddo Correctional Center while another remains on the run following a shooting that happened Friday in Vivian, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Just before midnight Friday, Travis Sullivan, 34, was booked into the CCC on one charge of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument after being treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a local hospital.

Earlier in the evening, at around 7 p.m., a Caddo Sheriff’s patrol sergeant was alerted to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Hickory Street.

Vivian Police officers who were called to the scene first told deputies a man, later identified as Sullivan, was walking down the street firing shots in the air when someone in a white car shot him in the shoulder and drove away.

Sullivan called police for help and was later taken by Fire District 8 to an area hospital.

CPSO detectives are still working to locate the person who shot Sullivan.