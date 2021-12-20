W. Shreveport homicide victim, city’s 88th in 2021, ID’d by coroner’s office

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified Reginald O’Keith Jones Jr., 29 as the victim fatally shot in his home in Shreveport Sunday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot Sunday afternoon in West Shreveport.

Reginald O’Keith Jones Jr., 29, was shot multiple times at his home in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood just before 3 p.m. Sunday by officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport police say they are still investigating the shooting.

Jones’s death marks the city’s 88th homicide in 2021, two more than the city’s previous record of 86 homicides set in 1993. The 87th homicide of the year was recorded on Saturday when Namon Booker of Mansfield died after being assaulted and left critically injured in a parking lot December 4 on Lakeshore Drive.