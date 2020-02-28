Victim identified in W. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man found shot and killed in west Shreveport on Feb. 25 has been identified through fingerprints.

Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the body as 18-year-old JaDerris Montrell Taylor of Buncombe Road in Shreveport.

Taylor was found around 7:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Shreve Park Drive. He had been shot several times. An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

20-year-old Traveon Cannon and 21-year-old Kasey Howard were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with Taylor’s death and charged with second-degree murder.

Kasey Howard, 21, is charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Traveon Cannon, 19, is charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say surveillance video shows Cannon picking Taylor up at his home on College Street 30 minutes before he was found shot to death in west Shreveport. Cannon’s cell phone was found at the scene.

Cannon admitted to police that he drove Taylor to the location where his body was found. He claimed that Howard wanted to take Taylor there so they could shoot him. Cannon said he fired one shot at Taylor after Howard fired five shots at him. Cannon claimed that they left Taylor there to die.

Text messages between Cannon and Howard confirmed their plan.

The shooting remains under investigation.