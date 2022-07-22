WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the shooting Thursday afternoon in Wake Village that left a man wounded appeared to be in self-defense, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of MacArthur Avenue around 12:45 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old male on the front porch of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers say he was shot with a high-powered adult air rifle.

Officers on the scene provided first aid while other officers found and interviewed the suspected shooter, who was briefly placed in police custody.

EMS brought the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.

After an investigation, officers determined that the person responsible for the shooting was acting in self-defense, and he was released without charges.

Wake Village police are still investigating this case and will provide any necessary updates.