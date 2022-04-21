BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier police were in a standoff earlier Thursday after detectives attempted to arrest a man with a felony warrant.

Joshua Reese Owens, 34, had a warrant for identity theft in DeSoto Parish. Officers contacted the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department when they discovered he was in a home in the area.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 5300 block of Daffodil Ave. to arrest Owens, but he refused to leave the building. They report Owens’s girlfriend told officers he texted her and planned to get in a shootout with the police.

Police cautiously approached the home and Owens surrendered when they made contact with him.

He has been booked into the Bossier City Police Jail.