SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted in connection with an early December 2021 shooting.

Officers responding to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Marion Street around 2:30 p.m. on On Dec. 7, 2021 arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived.

During the investigation and witness interviews, detectives identified 20-year-old Latrell Anderson as a suspect in the shooting. Police say detectives got a warrant charging Anderson with attempted second-degree murder.

Anderson is believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.